Gov. Scott touts Manatee engineering company, known for drones, for job creation

1:49 Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses Pause

2:27 Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

3:30 What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

1:31 What you need to know about bank accounts

1:17 Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

1:21 Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

2:22 Bitcoin Believers

6:23 Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

9:23 Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)