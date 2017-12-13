More Videos

Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses

While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

The Animal Recovery Mission released video of an undercover investigation conducted at Davie Dairy. The investigation uncovered the abuse of dairy cows by the farm located in Okeechobee, Florida. SOUTHEAST MILK'S RESPONSE TO ARM'S ALLEGATIONS: All four farms under investigation have since been placed on probationary status in the FARM program and have already begun implementing substantial corrective actions. It is our understanding that the video footage obtained by ARM on Davie Dairy, as with the other farms, was taken during the late summer or before. Though we did not learn of these allegations until recently, we have acted swiftly and decisively since that time, working with our member farms to take all corrective actions suggested by third-party auditors and have fully cooperated with national and local law enforcement. Specifically, the farms all worked to terminate and retrain employees, as appropriate, and have made changes to calf housing, reviewed protocols for euthanasia and the handling of sick or injured animals, and examined emergency preparedness measures. It is our hope that all footage has now been provided to the appropriate authorities so that, in the best interest of animals, steps can be taken to now address any and all issues discovered this summer.

Angela Cacace left a successful career in barbering to start her own construction business and enrolled in the Building Construction Technologies program at Central Carolina Community College (CCCC). On the first day of class, she was surprised to see of 12 students, six were women. It inspired her to start a curated Instagram page called @moveoverbob, connecting and empowering a community of female contractors.

Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum

If you've ever wanted to jump into a pool of sprinkles, or swing on a banana swing while eating a chocolate covered frozen banana, a new museum on Miami Beach is waiting for you. The Museum of Ice Cream is opening on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach with plenty to taste and room to play.

The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) released another surveillance video acquired by its undercover investigators at the Burnham Dairy Farm, located in Okeechobee, Florida. The video captures the secret realities of torment inflicted on dairy cows at those farms trusted to supply some of the largest brands and grocery stores.

More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.