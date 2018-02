Agency oversees vast tracts of public land in American West

FILE - In this April 20, 2013 file photo, male greater sage grouse perform mating rituals for a female grouse, not pictured, on a lake outside Walden, Colo. More than 50,000 square miles of Bureau of Land Management land in the West has been identified as priority habitat for the birds. Western lawmakers are arguing that BLM headquarters should be moved from Washington, D.C., to the West because of its influence there. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo