Trump administration open to moving public land bosses west

FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke rides a horse in the new Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding, Utah. Much of Bears Ears is on land administered by the Bureau of Land Management, which is part of Zinke's department. Western lawmakers are arguing that BLM headquarters should be moved from Washington, D.C., to the West because of its influence there. The Deseret News via AP, File Scott G Winterton