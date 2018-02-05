Need help filing your taxes? AARP offering free tax prep

AARP Foundation is offering free tax preparation at six Manatee County sites to taxpayers with low to moderate income, the organization announced.
AARP membership is not required to get the free tax preparation under AARP’s Tax-Aide program, which began on Feb. 1 and continues through April 15, according to a news release from AARP Foundation.
Special consideration will be given to taxpayers who are 60 years old and older, the release states.
All sites will prepare and file form 1040 electronically and all volunteers are trained in cooperation with the IRS to make sure taxpayers receive applicable tax credits and deductions as well as compliance with the new Affordable Care Act requirements, according to the release.
Those who seek assistance are asked to bring a copy of their 2016 tax return and all 2017 related documents, including 1099s, W-2s, Social Security 1099 and Dividend and Interest 1099s.
In addition, a picture ID and Social Security card should be brought along for all taxpayers and dependents, the release states.
For more information, call 1-888-227-7669 or visit aarp.org/taxaide.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
AARP Tax-Aide times, dates, sites
- Manatee County Public Library, Main Branch, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays (closed Feb. 19, sign up begins at 8 a.m. on the south door).
- Faith United Methodist Church, 7151 First Ave. W., Bradenton, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
- Bayshore Gardens Community Church, 6228 26th St. W., Bradenton, noon to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays (sign up begins at 11:15 a.m.).
- Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton, noon to 4 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. (closed Feb. 21, Feb. 23 and March 7. By appointment only. Sign up on the south front door of the library at 9 a.m.).
- Freedom Village is open to residents of Freedom Village only. For times, check at the desk.
- Friendship Hall, Colony Cove, Ellenton, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays (sign up begins at 9:45 a.m.).
— Information provided by AARP Foundation
