Stocks go on a wild ride, briefly sending Dow down 1,600

In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices. Meta Viers McClatchy

