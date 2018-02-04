Names and faces: Feb. 5, 2018

Jason Post was named vice president of finance and corporate controller for Sarasota-based HC Government Realty Trust. He will be responsible for HCGRT’s financial management, including corporate accounting, regulatory and financial reporting, budgeting, as well as internal control policies, particularly as they relate to financial risk management. Prior to joining HCGRT, Post was the Principal Financial Officer of As Seen On TV, Inc., a direct marketing company.
Ann Comer-Woods was named director of marketing and communications for New College of Florida in Sarasota. She comes to New College from Boston University’s School of Law, where she served as assistant dean and directed communications and marketing since 2012. Most recently, Comer-Woods helped conceive and implement a highly successful marketing strategy at the Boston University law school, helping it rise from 29th place to 20th in national rankings, and increasing applications by 14 percent. She starts Feb. 12.
Inda Mowett was installed as the Manatee County Medical Society’s 94th president during the organization’s installation and recognition dinner. In addition, the following officers were installed: Sean Castellucci (immediate past-president and PAC representative); Fabian Ramos (past president); Eric Folkens (president-elect); Silvio Tanev (vice president); Jonathan Adler (treasurer); Constance Charles-Logan (secretary); John Lourie (member elect); Jennifer McCullen (member elect); Alan Miller (member elect); Aaron Sudbury (FMA county legislative liaison) and Cornelius Turalba (ex-officio).
