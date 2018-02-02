Long-delayed Palmetto project takes big step forward

Hundreds of gorgeous white pelicans filled the waters and shores around Sanctuary Cove this week as workers prepared the first home models for a public grand opening from noon-3 p.m. on Feb. 10.
It’s a big step forward for the long-delayed project, which fell into foreclosure in the wake of the Great Recession.
WCI Communities LLC, a Lennar company, purchased lots in the 211-acre property on Sept. 24, 2017, to get the project back in track.
Sanctuary Cove sits on a prime stretch of waterfront along the Manatee River at 1813 Sixth St. E., west of Feld Entertainment.
WCI is building on 176 home sites, including 66 on the Manatee River.
“The launch of Sanctuary Cove is part of a larger growth plan for WCI in west-central Florida. WCI is also in the process of planning a number of other new projects in the area, designed to meet demand from homebuyers looking to live in communities with distinctive amenities,” company officials said in a press release.
Homes in the community will feature coastal-themed exteriors, with a wide variety of home sizes and prices from the $300,000s to the $700,000s.
WCI will offer nine floor plans in Sanctuary Cove, ranging from the 1,962-square-foot Grand Cayman, a ranch-style home with three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, to the 2,725-square-foot Asti, a two-story home with three bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms.
Each home has a two-car garage, and larger floor plans also have a separate garage for golf carts.
With its variety of amenities, proximity to the water and central location between the Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida markets, Sanctuary Cove offers an ideal mix of relaxation, connection to nature and social engagement.
Mark Metheny, division president for Lennar Tampa
Other amenities include 24-hour security, a resort-style pool, covered grilling areas and an 8,600-square-foot clubhouse overlooking the harbor with a fitness center, game room, internet café, boat docks and event space.
Sanctuary Cove homeowners will have access to the community’s marina, which will have 210 boat slips and six boat lifts.
"With its variety of amenities, proximity to the water and central location between the Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida markets, Sanctuary Cove offers an ideal mix of relaxation, connection to nature and social engagement," Mark Metheny, division president for Lennar Tampa, said in the press release. "This community will be a place for residents to enjoy a true coastal Florida lifestyle."
The Feb. 10 grand opening will include model tours, giveaways and live entertainment.
For more information on WCI homes in Sanctuary Cove, call 877-205-1328 or visit Sanctuarycovefla.com.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
