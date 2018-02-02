Sony taps CFO Yoshida as new president, replacing Hirai

FILE - In this May 14, 2014 file photo, Sony Corp. Chief Financial Officer Kenichiro Yoshida listens to a reporter's questions during a press conference at the Sony headquarters in Tokyo. Sony Corp. is naming Chief Financial Officer Kenichiro Yoshida as its new president, replacing Kazuo Hirai, who becomes chairman at the Japanese electronics and entertainment company. Tapped Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, Yoshida has experience in Sony's U.S. operations, as well as its network, financial and investor relations businesses. Shizuo Kambayashi, File AP Photo