Correction: GOP Train Accident story

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:31 Meet the cast of the new Siesta Key reality show Pause 0:48 Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 3:30 What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 1:31 What you need to know about bank accounts 1:17 Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 1:21 Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 6:23 Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 9:23 Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 2:10 This female contractor is empowering other women with #moveoverbob Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a train carrying GOP members collided with a truck Wednesday near Crozet, Va. No GOP members were hurt in the incident. COURTESY WCAV

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a train carrying GOP members collided with a truck Wednesday near Crozet, Va. No GOP members were hurt in the incident. COURTESY WCAV