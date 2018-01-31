Roaches cause temporary shutdown of popular beach restaurant

The presence of more than 40 roaches caused the temporary closure of Eat Here. Other restaurants were cited for storing chemicals near food and storing food at improper temperatures, among other violations.
- Eat Here, 5315 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach, was temporarily closed by inspectors after nearly 40 roaches (dead and alive) were discovered and because the restaurant failed to disclose its plans to add an additional dining room and pizza/salad station. A day after the initial inspection, the restaurant was deemed not a threat to the public and was able to reopen. The building had 90 seats when an inspector visited and was approved for 48. Eat Here also was cited for storing food at improper temperatures. Inspectors said food was not cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within 6 hours and foods were being cold held at temperatures higher than 41 degrees.
- At Taste of China, 1783 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton, an inspector found a toxic substance/chemical stored near food. A can of aerosol insulation and butane fuel was reported stored with dry food items. There was also food cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- An inspector at Pollos Asados La Frontera, 1304 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto discovered Menudo soup prepared the day before stored at 61 degrees in a reach-in cooler. A stop sale was issued on the dish. There were other foods in bulk containers that had been prepared more than 24 hours ago but hadn’t been properly date marked, according to an inspector. There also wasn’t a certified food manager on duty and there was no proof of required state-approved training for employees.
- At Panera Bread, 1520 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, an inspector observed an employee fail to wash their hands before changing gloves. The employee was educated about proper hand washing procedures. The inspector also said foods such as tuna, boiled eggs and onions were being cold held at temperatures higher than 41 degrees.
- An employee handled dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands at Newk’s Eatery, 5404 University Parkway, Unit #110, Bradenton. An inspector educated them on proper hand washing procedures. There wasn’t a certified food manager on duty while four or more employees prepared food and the restaurant was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.
- According to an inspector, raw bacon was stored over coffee and creamer in a walk-in cooler at Burger King, 5909 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
