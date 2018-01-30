More Videos

Store anchors University Station at 5298 University Parkway. Store opening is Wednesday and will serve customers from Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald
Store anchors University Station at 5298 University Parkway. Store opening is Wednesday and will serve customers from Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald

Business

Take an inside look as Whole Foods opens first Bradenton-area store

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

January 30, 2018 12:00 PM

University Park

By almost any measure, the 40,000-square-foot Whole Food Markets that opens at 5298 University Parkway on Wednesday is an impressive store.

From the chef-run Brasserie Honore, serving beer and wine and hot treats such as charcuterie (meat products), made-to-order crepes and more, to the imposing stacks of produce, the store offers a fresh take on Whole Food Markets’ philosophy.

Essentially, the company ethic focuses on selling only safe, sustainable, natural food products without additives or antibiotics.

Rick Eplawy shaves a bit of Parmesan-Reggiano cheese during a tour of the Whole Foods Market at 5298 University Parkway. The store opens to the public on Wednesday.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The new store is one of the first to open under the ownership of Amazon, which promises lower prices on a selection of best-selling grocery items.

“Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality — we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market’s long-held commitment to the highest standards,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer.

During a media tour this week, Steve Salsberry, produce associate coordinator, said deals will be offered on nonfood items as well, such as a two-dozen roses for $24.99 from Feb. 7 until Valentine’s Day, and orchids will be on sale for $10 each for two weeks.

Whole Foods Market associates Blake Tigner and Dayleane Babyak show their enthusiasm for the company’s health and grooming products during a tour of the store this week.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

In the seafood department, Ryan Gord, standing in front of a “Fishmonger” sign, was serving lionfish cerviche. Lionfish is an invasive, voracious species that competes with native fish such as grouper and snapper, and has been a focus of state efforts to remove it from local waters.

“We are not making any money on it. We are just trying to do our part. Fortunately, they taste good,” Gord said.

In Whole Foods Market’s meat department, Drew Magnoli stressed the company’s high standards for quality and sourcing, and insistence on farm animal welfare.

We’ve created a space that is not only a beautiful place to grocery shop, but also a welcoming place to gather and enjoy delicious food.

Whole Foods Market store team leader Greg Linton

Perhaps one of the most popular stops on the preview tour was the cheese department, where Rick Eplawy sliced samples from the heart of a huge wheel of Parmesan-Reggiano.

Anytime one of the wheels of Italian cheese is cracked, it becomes an event not only for customers but associates in the store, Eplawy said.

Unique features of the store include the Allegro coffee bar with nitro cold brew coffee and tea, self-serve cold-pressed juice, self-serve mochi ice cream, a bulk candy department, and a housewares department.

The culinary staff at Whole Foods Market cooks up French-inspired crepes this week during a tour. The 40,000-square-foot store at 5298 University Parkway opens on Wednesday.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The store, the closest Whole Foods Market store to the Bradenton-Lakewood Ranch area, employs approximately 180 team members. It is the second Whole Foods Market in Sarasota County and the 28th in Florida. Nationwide, the company has 470 stores.

Moreover, it will be the second organic grocery store in the Bradenton-Lakewood Ranch area to open within five days, after Earth Fare debuted on Saturday.

“This store is a great opportunity for us to showcase what Whole Foods Market excels at,” Whole Foods Market store team leader Greg Linton said. “We’ve created a space that is not only a beautiful place to grocery shop, but also a welcoming place to gather and enjoy delicious food.”

Steve Salsberry, standing by a neatly stacked display of sumo oranges, talks about Whole Food Markets’ produce during a tour this week. The new store at 5298 University Parkway opens Wednesday.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Linton took particular note of Brasserie Honore, which seems certain to entice shoppers to stay longer in its comfortable lounge and bar setting.

The Brasserie Honore prepared foods department serves hot and cold breakfast, lunch and dinner options, as well as fresh pizza and Genji sushi rolled on site. Weekly live music nights are planned.

Locally sourced products are showcased in all departments, including produce, grocery, seafood, meat, specialty, bakery and Whole Body.

Produce at Whole Food Markets, 5298 University Parkway, may not be so neatly stacked after the store opens Wednesday. But that’s a good thing, said one associate, referring to the public demand for the healthy product.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Whole Foods Market University Station is marking the grand opening by donating 1 percent of the store store’s net sales back to community non-profit organizations on each of the first five days it is open. The recipients:

Store hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/universitystation.

James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1

