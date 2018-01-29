Passenger traffic fell at SRQ in 2017. Blame Mother Nature

Old Man Winter and Hurricane Irma took a toll on traffic at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in 2017.

Traffic tumbled 11.6 percent in September and 2.9 percent in December.

Irma forced the cancellation of 80 flights, while winter storms in December resulted in about 20 cancellations, Rick Piccolo, CEO and president of the airport, told members of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority on Monday.

Even so, traffic fell less than 1 percent for the year.

For 2017, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reported 1,181,332 passengers, compared to 1,186,419 in 2016.

Piccolo was bullish on prospects for 2018, citing Allegiant Air’s announcement in early January that it will begin offering year-round, twice weekly nonstop flights in April from Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati to SRQ.

Elite Airways announced in December that it was planning to start nonstop service between Pittsburgh and SRQ on Feb. 23, but a day after Allegiant’s announcement, decided to scratch the Pittsburgh route.

Given Allegiant’s larger planes and low-cost fares, Elite probably made a smart business decision, Piccolo said Monday.

Delta Airlines, which accounts for the lion’s share of traffic at SRQ, plans to add an additional flight later this year, Piccolo said.

“We should have a very good upcoming year,” Piccolo said.

Other measures of airport performance presented at Monday’s meeting presented a picture of a well-run operation.

The airport recently completed its annual Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Safety Certification without any shortcomings.

The inspection include airfield signage, lights and markings; runway pavement and safety area conditions; airport rescue firefighter response time; fueling agent facilities/vehicles; wildlife management and training records.

The airport aced the inspection for the 12th time in the past 13 years, Piccolo said.

Passenger traffic fell slightly at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in 2017, largely due to Hurricane Irma and winter storms that caused many flight cancellations. Herald file photo

Airport finances also received a clean bill of health.

But that’s not so unusual.

The independent audit of airport finances have turned up no irregularities in more than 20 years, board member Carlos Beruff said.

“We are real pleased with all the positive things we had to report (Monday),” Piccolo said.