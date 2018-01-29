More Videos

Meet the cast of the new Siesta Key reality show 3:31

Meet the cast of the new Siesta Key reality show

Pause
What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 3:30

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

What you need to know about bank accounts 1:31

What you need to know about bank accounts

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 1:17

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

This female contractor is empowering other women with #moveoverbob 2:10

This female contractor is empowering other women with #moveoverbob

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace 0:28

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has received perfect FAA inspection in 12 of the past 13 years and has had an unblemished independent audit of its finances for 22 years. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has received perfect FAA inspection in 12 of the past 13 years and has had an unblemished independent audit of its finances for 22 years. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald

Business

Passenger traffic fell at SRQ in 2017. Blame Mother Nature

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

January 29, 2018 04:08 PM

Manatee

Old Man Winter and Hurricane Irma took a toll on traffic at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in 2017.

Traffic tumbled 11.6 percent in September and 2.9 percent in December.

Irma forced the cancellation of 80 flights, while winter storms in December resulted in about 20 cancellations, Rick Piccolo, CEO and president of the airport, told members of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority on Monday.

Even so, traffic fell less than 1 percent for the year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For 2017, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reported 1,181,332 passengers, compared to 1,186,419 in 2016.

Piccolo was bullish on prospects for 2018, citing Allegiant Air’s announcement in early January that it will begin offering year-round, twice weekly nonstop flights in April from Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati to SRQ.

Elite Airways announced in December that it was planning to start nonstop service between Pittsburgh and SRQ on Feb. 23, but a day after Allegiant’s announcement, decided to scratch the Pittsburgh route.

Given Allegiant’s larger planes and low-cost fares, Elite probably made a smart business decision, Piccolo said Monday.

Delta Airlines, which accounts for the lion’s share of traffic at SRQ, plans to add an additional flight later this year, Piccolo said.

We should have a very good upcoming year.

Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

“We should have a very good upcoming year,” Piccolo said.

Other measures of airport performance presented at Monday’s meeting presented a picture of a well-run operation.

The airport recently completed its annual Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Safety Certification without any shortcomings.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

The inspection include airfield signage, lights and markings; runway pavement and safety area conditions; airport rescue firefighter response time; fueling agent facilities/vehicles; wildlife management and training records.

The airport aced the inspection for the 12th time in the past 13 years, Piccolo said.

1 primary
Passenger traffic fell slightly at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in 2017, largely due to Hurricane Irma and winter storms that caused many flight cancellations.
Herald file photo

Airport finances also received a clean bill of health.

But that’s not so unusual.

The independent audit of airport finances have turned up no irregularities in more than 20 years, board member Carlos Beruff said.

“We are real pleased with all the positive things we had to report (Monday),” Piccolo said.

James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Meet the cast of the new Siesta Key reality show 3:31

Meet the cast of the new Siesta Key reality show

Pause
What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 3:30

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

What you need to know about bank accounts 1:31

What you need to know about bank accounts

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 1:17

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

This female contractor is empowering other women with #moveoverbob 2:10

This female contractor is empowering other women with #moveoverbob

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace 0:28

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

View More Video