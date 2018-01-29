This mobile can come crashing down on the baby in the crib. It’s been recalled.

More than 41,000 motorized mobiles have been recalled because a weak clamp makes them a danger to the child in the crib.
The problem with V-Tech’s Lights & Lullabies travel mobiles, as detailed in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice, is “The clamp attaching the mobile to the crib rail can break causing the mobile to fall, posing an injury hazard to an infant in the crib.”
V-Tech knows of six cracked clamps, but there have been no injuries so far. The blue version of the mobile was sold at Walmart, KMart, Amazon.com and zulily.com during 2017, but the pink version was an Amazon.com exclusive.
Consumers can get a refund or replacement for the mobile by contacting V-Tech at 800-521-2010 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, or going to the website.
Never miss a local story.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments