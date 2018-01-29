Think filling up your gas tank is expensive now? AAA has a warning for motorists

Gas prices across the Bradenton area as well as Florida already were off to their priciest start in four years, and now comes a warning from AAA that costs soon could return to levels not seen since hurricanes Harvey and Irma provided a 1-2 punch to the Sunshine State.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Bradenton-Sarasota area on Monday was $2.51, according to AAA, which projects costs could climb into the $2.60s in Florida in the days ahead.
The reasons? The continuing rise in the price of oil as well as refinery maintenance season, during which refineries prepare to switch to a more-expensive-to-produce summer blend of gas.
Should costs climb into the $2.60s as projected, it would be the highest prices since the state average reached $2.73 in mid-September, following Harvey and Irma.
“There appears to be a recipe for even higher gas prices brewing,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “It’s unclear exactly how the market will absorb these shifting fundamentals, but motorists may want to be ready.”
Without gas prices falling, the current price environment may be the floor for what could become a more expensive year than anticipated.
The statewide average on Monday was $2.55, slightly below the national average of $2.58. Florida ranks in the middle of the pack nationally for gas prices – 25 states have a higher average, 24 are lower.
As for that expected winter decline in gas prices? Forget about it.
“I see diminishing chances of the traditional winter relief that accompanies the year’s coldest months,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which tracks fuel pricing.
“Without gas prices falling, the current price environment may be the floor for what could become a more expensive year than anticipated,” DeHaan said.
Perhaps of some solace: The Bradenton-area average of $2.51 per gallon on Monday was among the lowest in the state, trailing Jacksonville ($2.48), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.49) and Orlando ($2.50).
As usual, Florida’s most-expensive averages are in the southern part of the state – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.71), Miami ($2.63) and Port St. Lucie ($2.63).
