Business calendar: Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2018

UPCOMING EVENTS
Goodwill Manasota: Time’s Up – Sexual Harassment and Employment Law in 2018. Goodwill is partnering with the U.S. Department of Labor and a local law firm to address the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace, including speakers from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Sarasota-based law firm of Hultman Sensenig + Joshi. The workshop will help organizations learn how to identify and address harassment and discrimination in the workplace, and discuss the DOL’s enforcement priorities. When/where: 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday/Goodwill’s Cortez Community Room, 3465 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Cost: Free. Registration: Required; go to experiencegoodwill.org/events to reserve a spot.
Gulf Coast Builders Exchange: 66th annual installation and awards dinner. Jimmy Patronis, the chief financial officer of Florida, will be the keynote speaker and will discuss the financial health of the state and other important issues for the business community. During the program, John Miller, the founder of Aqua Plumbing & Air, will be honored with the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award. Also, GCBX chairman Kevin Hicks, the CEO of Gator Grading & Paving, will pass the gavel to incoming chairman Brian Leaver, the senior vice president for Tandem Construction. The Chairman’s Award will be presented to Manatee County administrator Ed Hunzeker. When/where: 6-9 p.m. on Thursday/Hyatt Regency Sarasota. Cost: $175 for members, $225 for non-members. Information: gcbx.org or 941-907-7745.
Ask Jarvis: Digital marketing workshops: Web Jarvis is hosting a series of workshops geared toward helping women-owned small businesses with digital marketing. The first workshop will be an easy-to-understand overview of SEO (search engine optimization). Participants will gain a solid knowledge of the different components that affect where their business ranks on a search engine. They will also learn how to make sure their audience can find them online through basic SEO practices. When/where: 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 8/Web Jarvis, 1970 Barber Road, Sarasota. Cost: $25 per class. Information: Call 941-341-0348, visit webjarvis.com or email design@webjarvis.com.
Never miss a local story.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: Productivity & Profits through People. Brett Morris of Momentum Consulting, Pat Mathews of Workplace Experts and Michael Kline of Intus Personal and Group Transformation will lead an interactive workshop on employee engagement and six ways to create at culture of achieving immediate results. When/where: 8:30-11:45 a.m. on Feb. 13/Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Cost: $35 for members, $45 for non-members. Registration: lwrba.org. Information: Call 941-757-1664 or visit lwrba.org.
Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp.: 30th annual Hob Nob Bar-B-Que. The annual business networking event features grill teams crewed by local businesses and restaurants, as well as music, a photo booth and raffle. When/where: 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 22/Dolphin Aviation, 8191 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Cost: $65 for EDC investors, $75 for others. Information/registration: Call 941-803-9037, visit BradentonAreaEDC.com or email dianag@bradentonareaedc.com.
Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County: 2017/18 Business of Art workshops. The series of workshops is designed to assist individual artists of all disciplines to build the business and administrative skills necessary to support their career as an artist. When/where: 8:30 a.m.-noon on March 13/Center for Arts and Humanity, 1226 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Information/registration: sarasotaarts.org.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: Networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Call 941-366-1700. Time: 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: Networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact president Lisa Pierce at 941-739-8883 or lpierce@ad-vance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7-9 a.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: Networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Michael Miele at 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7:30-9 a.m.
Manatee River Business Exchange Club: A networking and community club. Popi’s Place IV, 3911 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Ellenton. Call Susan Keeler at 336-287-7437. Time: 11:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. Call Jules Kessler at 941-720-8909. Time: Noon
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: Networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Contact Barbara Edwards at 941-518-4041 or BERealtor01@gmail.com, or visit executivenetworkmanatee.com. Time: 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: Learn and lunch networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Andy Fox at 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. Time: Noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Wendy Moore at 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. Time: Noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Landlord Association of Manatee: The organization meets on the second Thursday of each month from September through May at the Synovus Bank building at 2520 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton. The meeting runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Landlord Association is dedicated to providing education and support to landlords and property managers through communication with professionals. The first meeting is free. Call Leslie Walker at 941-224-9166 for more information.
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Call Steve Zeris at 941-518-6450. When: 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Masonic Lodge, 520 30th Ave. W., Bradenton. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. Popi’s Ellenton, 3911 U.S. 301, Ellenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Hotel Venezia, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass N., Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: One-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manateechamber.com.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: Free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments at 941-747-6797.
To list a business meeting or event, email Business Editor Mike Garbett at mgarbett@bradenton.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday to be included in Monday publication; items must include full address of meeting place, date and time of event, and a telephone number.
Comments