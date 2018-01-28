Names and faces: Jan. 29, 2018

Jill Gass was named director of development at the Manatee Community Action Agency, a nonprofit that provides services to low-income families and their children. In her role, Gass will cultivate a philanthropic culture of giving to raise funds to support the Manatee Community Action Agency’s mission. Most recently, Gass acted as the advancement and stewardship officer for The Out-of-Door Academy in Sarasota, where she managed donor relations and handled special event planning, development and execution.
Jeffrey M. Guy was named a partner at the Sarasota-based Kirk Pinkerton law firm. With more than seven years of experience, Guy focuses his practice in the areas of divorce and family law, personal injury and commercial litigation. Guy is a member of the Sarasota and Manatee County Bar Associations and is licensed to practice in all courts in Florida. He is also a member of the Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota.
Karrie Waynick joined Wagner Realty’s State Road 64 East office. Waynick, who received her Florida real estate license in 2004, has been a resident of the Tampa Bay area for almost 15 years and specializes in waterfront homes.
Clark W. Toole III, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate and based in Sarasota, was recognized by Swanepoel T3 Sixty in its 2017-18 top 200 most-powerful people in residential real estate. He has been named to the list multiple times, earning the No. 96 ranking in the 2017-18 edition. In addition to leading the company’s residential and commercial real estate divisions in Florida, Toole also serves as group president of Atlanta and the Carolinas. Prior to his role as group president, Toole served in various leadership positions across Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth.
Mike Marzella was promoted to program manager for Goodwill Manasota’s Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program, while Janet McBride, Eric Davis, Bryan Jacobs and Chris Landis also were brought in to help veterans and their families. They will help to connect at-risk veterans with necessary social services while providing comprehensive case management and vocational services that assist in lowering or removing barriers to employment for the Veteran Services Program.
