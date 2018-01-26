Restaurant Depot on fast track to supply eateries and caterers

Restaurant Depot recently purchased land from the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority for a 61,849-square-foot wholesale warehouse.
Restaurant Depot, a wholesdale cash-and-carry business, sells only to independent restaurants, caterers and nonprofits.
The planned Restaurant Depot is being fast-tracked by Manatee County Government, and would be built at 1361 West University Parkway, just east of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
The airport authority sold the 6.49-acre parcel to JMDH Real Estate for $1.265 million on Dec. 8, according to John Schussler, director of properties for Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
Steve Novak, owner of Cleveland Kitchen, 2539 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., welcomed the news.
“I actually used to work for Restaurant Depot in Ohio as a field representative. It’s a great resource for small restaurants,” Novak said.
Prior to opening his restaurant, Novak bought equipment from a Restaurant Depot in Tampa.
Other Restaurant Depots in southwest Florida are located in Largo and Fort Myers.
Restaurant Depot has 122 stores in 34 states and will employ a staff of 50 to 70, said Nick Lewis of Jetro/Restaurant Depot, which is based in College Point, N.Y.
“We have a great clientele of independent restaurants. We are excited to come to this market,” Lewis said.
The company is aiming for a June opening, Lewis said.
Lewis declined to share Restaurant Depot’s total investment in the Manatee County project.
The new business is expected to create 99 two-way trips during the peak traffic hours between 4 and 6 p.m. daily, according to records filed with Manatee County Government.
Vacant land borders the Restaurant Depot site on the north and east, while industrial land is on the west, and the airport is on the south.
Vicki Berends, owner of the Recipe Box Eatery, 5207 33rd St. E., Bradenton, said she looks forward to the opening of Restaurant Depot.
“That will be great. I have to go visit that store,” she said.
