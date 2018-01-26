DeSoto Square mall set to welcome new tenant. It’s a store you might treasure

Joe Bernhard developed the concept for Your Treasure House at DeSoto Square mall after a quick summer meeting with Jerrell Davis, president of Madison Properties USA.
Madison is the property manager for the mall at 303 301 Blvd. W.
Pulling together all the details for taking over 55,000 square feet of space feet formerly occupied by Macy’s took considerably longer.
On Tuesday, Bernhard and his wife, Deb, will unveil Your Treasure House to customers who can shop thousands of items, ranging from antiques to art to furniture and a 12-foot alligator, as well as Rolling Stones T-shirts, found at estate sales.
Customers also will find that Your Treasure House is a work in progress. The number of vendors that have reserved space within Your Treasure House will grow from 13 on opening day to as many as 80 in coming weeks, Bernhard said.
In addition, within several weeks, the business will begin offering live auctions, complete with theater seats, and a limited menu of food and drink items.
“It was one of those things that just fell together like it was supposed to be,” said Bernhard, a retired Manatee County sheriff’s deputy.
“My wife and I got married in 1988, and we started buying and selling in 1990. We’ve had several consignment shops, then we snowballed into Manatee Auctions in Ellenton. In July of 2017, I decided to come into DeSoto Square and saw there were some empty spaces,” Bernhard said.
Deb Bernhard originally said “no” to the idea of moving out of cramped retail space in Ellenton, but after seeing the former Macy’s spot, quickly saw the potential.
Ruby Davis, who handles construction for Madison Properties, said the company needed time to get the Macy’s space – the anchor left the mall in October 2014 – spruced up for the new tenant.
“There was a lot of renovation needed. It was pretty shabby,” she said.
Madison Properties was able to restore a lot of the luster to the space, and Bernhard has done the rest.
“We are doing a great job of making sure we have the right people with the right stuff. We aren’t interested in becoming a flea market,” Bernhard said.
The inventory comes from estate sales and also from people who assist families who are downsizing and need to find new homes for once-cherished furnishings and accessories.
Your Treasure House sells everything from the total contents of a house to individual items. Frequent customers are real estate stagers who use the furnishings to help get a property ready to sell.
Although subject to change, Bernhard anticipates holding weekly auctions at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and again on Saturdays, with some in the morning and some in the evening.
Joe’s Shark Bites will serve freshly made sandwiches, popcorn, coffee and cold drinks to bidders seated in theater seats.
“We absolutely will be able to fill all this space. We always have people bringing in items for consignment,” he said.
Among the unique vendors at Your Treasure House are a Christian bookstore, and Ray Stepp, a horologist – an expert in clock repairs.
“We buy, repair and sell heirlooms, wall clocks and grandfather clocks,” Stepp said.
“I’m really enjoying it,” said Stepp, a retired engineer for General Motors. “When I open a clock, I can smell where it has been. Baked goods from a clock in the kitchen, smoke from a fireplace in a living room.”
Vendor Bev Chapin will be selling jewelry, shabby chic furnishings and art at Your Treasure House.
“I am very excited to be here, There are so many things to look at – you could spend hours here,” she said.
Other merchants in the mall say they are looking forward to Your Treasure House opening as well.
Michael Fedd of Teez by Design, who has been doing business in the mall since September, says he is encouraged by the changes he sees.
“I think it will be a great addition to the mall. I believe the new mall management is doing a great job. I want to roll with their vision,” said Fedd, who sells promotional products, posters, digital and screen printing, banners and more.
Trina Silenzi, who handles marking at DeSoto Square for Madison Properties, says more changes are coming. Coronado Tax recently opened an office in the mall, while Claire’s, a retailer of accessories and jewelry for girls and women, recently closed.
She was particularly enthusiastic about Your Treasure House.
“They have unique items you can’t find anywhere else,” Silenzi said.
An ever-changing offering of items for sale, adds Jerrell Davis.
“It’s always moving. What you see this week will be different next week. Your Treasure House will also be a retail entertainment venue with the live auctions,” Davis said.
Your Treasure House will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. The business will be closed Mondays.
For more about the company, visit its Facebook page.
