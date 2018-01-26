Area restaurants caught with dirty hands handling your food

Food handlers are preparing meals with bare hands and forgetting to wash them before switching tasks, according to inspectors. There are also reports of mold, uncertified food managers and raw food stored in proximity to ready-to-eat food.
- An employee at Sweet Tomatoes, 5407 University Parkway, Bradenton, was seen handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands. The inspector educated the employee on proper hand-washing procedures.
- At Ciao Italia, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key, an employee prepared food with bare hands and a server handled dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands. Inspectors said the handwash sink was inaccessible because items were being stored inside it. The certified food manager didn’t know which illnesses and symptoms of illness would prevent an employee from working with food and utensils.
- A bottle of medicine was improperly stored above the food prep table at Beef O’Brady’s, 4286 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. According to an inspector, there was no chlorine sanitizer in the dishwasher and an employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the ice machine at Michelangelo Pizza, 11255 U.S. 301 N. #101, Parrish. An employee touched food with bare hands and there was food in the restaurant that had been prepared more than 24 hours ago and not properly date marked. An inspector said the manager lacked proof of food manager certification and none of the employees had proof of state-approved training.
- At Kumo Japanese Steak House, 5231 University Parkway, Bradenton, there was no certified food service manager on duty while more than four employees prepared food. There was also no proof of state-approved training for some employees.
- A Subway restaurant, 737 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto, was found to be cold holding cooked eggs, tuna salad and cooked chicken at temperatures higher than 41 degrees.
- Take a Break Café, 507 Seventh Street W., Palmetto, was storing raw animal food over ready-to-eat food in its cooler. The restaurant’s handwash sink was also inaccessible because of items stored inside and the sink did not have any hot water, according to an inspector.
