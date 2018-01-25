Bradenton restaurants continue to get dinged for improper hand-washing, mold and food storage issues

Proper hand-washing procedures among restaurant workers continue to be an issue in Manatee County. Other citations include food stored at the wrong temperature, mold and dishwashers that ran without sanitizer.
- The dishwasher at Beach House Restaurant, 200 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach, contained no chlorine sanitizer and an employee prepared food with bare hands, according to an inspector. There also were numerous foods being cold held at temperatures higher than 41 degrees, including fruit, cooked pasta and dairy. A stop sale was issued on the food in that cooler. An inspector said employees hired more than 60 days ago did not have proof of state-approved training and training had expired for others.
- An inspector witnessed an employee at Café Havana, 1440 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, handle dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing hands. The employee was educated about hand-washing procedures. According to an inspector, the restaurants also stored shelled eggs at room temperature. In addition, butter was found cold held at a temperature higher than 41 degrees and chicken soup was found hot held at a temperature lower than 135 degrees.
- Two different ice machines at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club, 7650 Legacy Blvd., Bradenton, contained an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance. Inspectors said there was no proof of state-approved employee training for some employees.
- Multiple food items that were prepared more than 24 hours earlier and not properly date marked were still being kept in a cooler at Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Bradenton, according to an inspector. There also were issues with state-approved training, as some documents did not contain all required information and original certificates couldn’t be provided for some employees.
- At Bob Evans, 7393 State Road 70 E., Bradenton, inspectors say an employee cracked raw eggs and went to handle ready-to-eat food without washing their hands. The inspector educated the employee on proper hand-washing procedures.
- An inspector said ready-to-eat food that had been prepared more than 24 hours earlier was still on-site and not properly marked with a date at Dairy Queen, 7155 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton.
- An inspector said soups were being hot held at temperatures lower than 135 degrees at The Bistro, 100 Riverfront Dr., Bradenton. The dishwasher also didn’t contain chlorine sanitizer.
