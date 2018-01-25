FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2007, file photo, a tractor and trailer sit near an outbuilding on a small farm, not far from a cooling tower at the Salem Nuclear Generating Station operated by Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. in Lower Alloways Creek Township, N.J. Lobbyists for New Jersey's largest utility worked with former Gov. Chris Christie's administration to craft a $300 million bail out for nuclear power, while adding language to shield the company's financial information from the public, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. The bill is set for a vote Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in a state Senate committee.
Business

Bill to financially help NJ's nuclear plants to get hearing

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 12:08 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

Lawmakers are set to again consider a $300 million measure that would help New Jersey's nuclear power plants.

A Democrat-led state Senate committee is set to consider the legislation on Thursday. Legislators also weighed the bill in December, but it failed to advance to then-Republican Gov. Chris Christie's desk before the session ended and he left office.

The measure is being pushed by the state's biggest utility, PSEG, which operates nuclear plants in southern New Jersey.

The overall cost of the effort is estimated at about $300 million annually, financed by electric utilities under the bill. They are expected to pass costs along to ratepayers.

Ratepayers could see their bottom line go up by up to $41 a year.

The bill has the backing of Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney.

