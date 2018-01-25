Business

Maine shutting down scallop areas to protect harvest

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 12:08 AM

EASTPORT, Maine

Maine fishing regulators say they have shut down a few areas to scallop fishing, including parts of the state's most fertile scalloping ground.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says it has shut down Johnson Bay and Eastport Breakwater in the Cobscook Bay area. Cobscook Bay is the most important fishing area for Maine scallopers.

The state says it's also shutting down Casco Passage, which is in the northwest corner of the Swan's Island fishing area.

Officials with the marine department say survey results from earlier this month show the target harvest level for Johnson Bay and Eastport Breakwater has been exceeded. The state enforces target harvest levels to prevent overfishing of scallops, which are among the most valuable marine resources in the state.

