AP Explains: What's next for Brazil's da Silva after appeal

In this Jan. 18, 2018 photo, former Brazilian President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with artists and intellectuals in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazilian judges are scheduled to rule Wednesday on the former President's appeal of his conviction on corruption and money laundering charges. The decision could prevent da Silva from running in this year’s presidential elections and even potentially end the career of the enduringly popular politician. Here’s a look at the case and its importance. Andre Penner AP Photo