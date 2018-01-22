Ribbon cutting: Art Studio & Gallery of Jerri Phillips

A ribbon cutting was held for the Art Studio & Gallery of Jerri Phillips, 7216 U.S. 301 N., Studio 101, Ellenton. The art studio and gallery is a compliment to the guitar lessons by John Phillips studio. Jerri Phillips specializes in painting historical and current Florida Cracker lifestyles while incorporating her love of wildlife. For more, call 941-809-5059 or visit artisticflorida.com.
