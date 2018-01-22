The Latest: Trump signs bill reopening government

More Videos 1:17 Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news Pause 2:28 Southeast High School students start their own business 1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 2:44 Crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton street 0:46 Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season 2:33 Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8 0:53 FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route 5:33 Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’ 1:32 What happens during a school lockdown? 1:16 Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8 On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. SENATE TV via AP

