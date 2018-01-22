Got $7.50? Publix may have the prescription drug for you with new low-price program

Publix Pharmacy touts its new low-price prescription drug program as “Next best thing to free.”
The Lakeland-based grocery chain now offers a 90-day supply of many commonly prescribed medications for cholesterol, blood pressure and Parkinson’s disease, among others, for $7.50.
The program includes 29 medications with a total of 85 dosage options.
“Our founder, George Jenkins, taught us to take care of people and our communities, and making needed medications more affordable provides us this opportunity,” said Maria Brous, Publix director of media and community relations.
“Health care costs continue to rise, so sometimes people have a hard time filling their prescriptions as regularly as they should. We believe this low price will help encourage customers to follow their doctor’s orders, so they can experience better health outcomes,” Brous said in the company statement.
The price is the same for everyone, regardless of insurance coverage, the grocery chain said.
The 29 generic drugs in the program include prescribed treatments for heart health/cardiovascular like Losartan for blood pressure, diabetes like Glimepiride and cholesterol like Simvastatin.
Also included: meds for mental health, seizure disorders, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, osteoporosis, gout, arthritis/pain, gastrointestinal, asthma and allergies, men’s and women’s health, like Tamsulosin and Estradiol, respectively.
A full list of included medications and dosages is available at publix.com/medslist.
