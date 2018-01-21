Participants are guided during an evacuation drill simulating a North Korea ballistic missile attack in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The first evacuation drill was conducted in central Tokyo Monday morning amid rising fear that a North Korean ballistic missile could hit Japanese soil.
Participants are guided during an evacuation drill simulating a North Korea ballistic missile attack in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The first evacuation drill was conducted in central Tokyo Monday morning amid rising fear that a North Korean ballistic missile could hit Japanese soil. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo
Tokyo holds evacuation drill to prepare for N. Korean threat

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 11:06 PM

TOKYO

More than 300 people have participated in an evacuation drill in Tokyo under the scenario of an incoming North Korean ballistic missile.

The drill was held at the Tokyo Dome amusement park, a subway station and a community center downtown. Loudspeakers warned that Monday's activities involved a scenario of a missile attack and urged people to shelter indoors or go underground.

At the amusement park, operators immediately stopped the rides. Some of the 200 employees who were pretending to be park visitors left picnic tables and rides and calmly marched to a basement.

Similar drills have been conducted elsewhere in Japan since last year amid threats from North Korea. Monday's the first missile evacuation drill in Tokyo.

