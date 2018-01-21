Business

Dozens of flights canceled at Denver airport due to storm

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 11:45 AM

DENVER

Officials say about 150 flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport as a winter storm moves through Colorado.

Airport officials say passengers should check directly with their airline for information on delays or cancellations on Sunday. By 7 a.m., the airport reported about one inch of accumulated snow but an additional six inches of snow was expected on Sunday.

Crews began working overnight to treat the airport's surfaces but officials said blowing snow and low visibility is a concern as winds pick up speed.

