FILE - In this April 13, 2017, file photo, a wild boar walks in a swamp, in Slidell, La. Feral hogs are believed to cause $76 million or more in damage across the state every year, and authorities say hunters help spread them by taking groups to more convenient hunting spots. Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is proposing a new rule to let its agents stop people who are hauling feral hogs to make sure they're authorized by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
FILE - In this April 13, 2017, file photo, a wild boar walks in a swamp, in Slidell, La. Feral hogs are believed to cause $76 million or more in damage across the state every year, and authorities say hunters help spread them by taking groups to more convenient hunting spots. Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is proposing a new rule to let its agents stop people who are hauling feral hogs to make sure they're authorized by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Rebecca Santana, File AP Photo
FILE - In this April 13, 2017, file photo, a wild boar walks in a swamp, in Slidell, La. Feral hogs are believed to cause $76 million or more in damage across the state every year, and authorities say hunters help spread them by taking groups to more convenient hunting spots. Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is proposing a new rule to let its agents stop people who are hauling feral hogs to make sure they're authorized by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Rebecca Santana, File AP Photo

Business

Penalty could nearly double for hauling feral swine

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY Associated Press

January 20, 2018 11:51 AM

NEW ORLEANS

Louisiana wildlife agents could soon be able to stop hunters who are moving feral hogs from place to place.

Experts say people are the biggest reason the animals have spread far and fast, and are currently a problem in 34 states.

Under a recent "notice of intent" from the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission, anyone hauling a live feral hog in Louisiana would have to show Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Department authorization.

State wildlife veterinarian Jim LaCour says people without the right papers could face nearly $2,000 in fines from the two departments. The current agriculture department regulation carries a $1,000 fine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

People have until 4:30 p.m. March 2 to mail or email their comments for or against the proposal to LaCour.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

    Facebook is making changes to show you more from friends and family, and less from publishers and brands. Here's how to keep up with the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 1:17

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news
Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video