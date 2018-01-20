Penalty could nearly double for hauling feral swine

FILE - In this April 13, 2017, file photo, a wild boar walks in a swamp, in Slidell, La. Feral hogs are believed to cause $76 million or more in damage across the state every year, and authorities say hunters help spread them by taking groups to more convenient hunting spots. Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is proposing a new rule to let its agents stop people who are hauling feral hogs to make sure they're authorized by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Rebecca Santana, File AP Photo