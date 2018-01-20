Mudslides take heavy toll on immigrants serving posh town

This 2010 photo provided by Alex Ocampo shows Fabiola Benitez, who as of Jan. 18, 2018 is still missing since mudslides hit the home she and her husband rented with his brother's family in Montecito, Calif., where they cared for million-dollar homes as gardeners and a housekeeper. Her 10-year-old son Jonathan was killed, her husband Victor Benitez and their 2-year-old son were injured and remain in the hospital. The Benitez family are part of Montecito's immigrant work force which suffered outsize losses in the Jan. 9 mudslides that killed 20 people, injured dozens and destroyed hundreds of homes in the star-studded community. Victor's brother, Antonio Benitez, also was injured and his wife and daughter were killed. Alex Ocampo via AP)