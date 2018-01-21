Names and faces: Jan. 22, 2018

Monaca Onstad, Lakewood Ranch’s director of community relations, was named the gold award recipient for lifestyle director of the year from the National Association of Home Builders’ National Sales and Marketing Council. The award honors the best in the building industry for “their determination, integrity, creativity and resilience.” Onstad has handled community relations and lifestyle programming across Lakewood Ranch since 2016 and is responsible for more than 100 events each year.
Shawn Ahearn was named director of marketing and communications at USF Sarasota-Manatee. Ahearn comes to USFSM from the University of Pittsburgh, where he served as director of marketing and communications for the Division of Students Affairs for the past 10 years. While at Pitt, Ahearn oversaw a multimedia marketing communications operation that provided a wide range of services for 12 student affairs departments, including development of marketing strategies and promotional materials for the many programs and services within the division to support student success. His first day at USFSM is Feb. 5.
Madeline Daraio was hired as a broker associate by Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate for its Lakewood Ranch office. In addition to being a global luxury home marketing specialist, Daraio has specialized in residential new construction and resale property sales since 1983. She relocated to Lakewood Ranch from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Pattie Gaw joined Coastline West Realty of Florida’s Bradenton office as a broker-associate. Before joining Coastline, she was broker-owner of Gaw Realty in Celebration, where she was voted one of the top 10 brokers in the Orlando vicinity. Gaw Realty also was honored as the top real estate firm in Celebration.
Never miss a local story.
Amanda King was named a partner in the Sarasota law firm Syprett, Meshad, Resnick, Lieb, Dumbaugh, Jones, Krotec & Westheimer, P.A. King joined the firm in 2010 and focuses her practice on assisting clients in a wide variety of marital, divorce, alimony, child custody, paternity, child support and domestic violence issues. Her practice includes litigation, uncontested divorce and parenting plan agreements, mediation, and collaborative family law.
Ray Loraine joined Stantec as a senior scientist and associate in its Sarasota office. Loraine brings three decades of experience providing natural community/habitat delineation and assessments; environmental planning and permitting; and wildlife and wetland surveys, management and permitting throughout the state. He has a long history working with Stantec on several large master-planned community projects, including Palmer Ranch. He will join Stantec’s Environmental Services Group to provide support on project entitlement, listed species censuses and permitting, wetland resource permitting, and ecological and environmental assessments.
Wagner Realty announced the top producers in its offices for December 2017. Listing honors went to Judy McCauley (Royal Team at El Conquistador); Tammy Pogar (Greco Team at Cortez Road); Mary Moore (Longboat Key); Myrna Ryan (State Road 64 East); Joan and Julie Oliszewski (Manatee Avenue West); Shawna Gauger (Anna Maria Island); Jon Patella and Alex Morel (First Street in Sarasota); Scott Abraham (Lakewood Ranch); and David Fletcher (Commercial Division). Tops in sales honors went to Patti Evans (El Conquistador); Cindy Greco (Greco Team at Cortez Road); Dia Wilson (Longboat Key); Lynda Melnick (Melnick Property Group at State Road 64 East); Mary Schmidt (Manatee Avenue West); Shawna Gauger (Anna Maria Island); Margo MacKenzie (First Street in Sarasota); Diane Lee and Cyndi Myers (Lakewood Ranch); and Ryan Hoffman (Commercial Division).
Please send all Names and Faces announcements to Business Editor Mike Garbett at mgarbett@bradenton.com. Photos accepted in jpeg format only.
Comments