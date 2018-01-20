Business

Democratic senators, Sununu clash over government shutdown

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 11:47 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire's two Democratic U.S. senators say a bipartisan deal can still be reached to avoid a lengthy government shutdown, hours after they voted against a four-week spending measure.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said he doesn't expect a shutdown that began Saturday to impact state services on Monday. He also called on Washington "to get to work to find a resolution that will fund the government."

On Friday, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan said they would vote against a House four-week governmentwide funding bill because the short-term measure was not good for the country's economy.

A day later, they said they were continuing to work with their colleagues across the aisle and called on President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "allow these efforts to progress."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

    Facebook is making changes to show you more from friends and family, and less from publishers and brands. Here's how to keep up with the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 1:17

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news
Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video