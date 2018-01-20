Democratic senators, Sununu clash over government shutdown

New Hampshire's two Democratic U.S. senators say a bipartisan deal can still be reached to avoid a lengthy government shutdown, hours after they voted against a four-week spending measure.
Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said he doesn't expect a shutdown that began Saturday to impact state services on Monday. He also called on Washington "to get to work to find a resolution that will fund the government."
On Friday, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan said they would vote against a House four-week governmentwide funding bill because the short-term measure was not good for the country's economy.
A day later, they said they were continuing to work with their colleagues across the aisle and called on President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "allow these efforts to progress."
