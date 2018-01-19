More Videos

  • Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

    Facebook is making changes to show you more from friends and family, and less from publishers and brands. Here's how to keep up with the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com

Facebook is making changes to show you more from friends and family, and less from publishers and brands. Here's how to keep up with the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com McClatchy
Facebook is making changes to show you more from friends and family, and less from publishers and brands. Here's how to keep up with the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com

Business

Facebook is showing less news. Here's how to keep seeing the Bradenton Herald

Bradenton.com

January 19, 2018 11:15 AM

Facebook is going to make it harder to keep up with everything that’s happening in your community by showing you fewer local news stories in your News Feed. But you can still make sure you see the (newspaper name) by following these very easy steps:

Are you reading this on a desktop or laptop computer? Click here to go to the Bradenton Herald Facebook page and look at the upper right part of the page.

FB Screengrab1Edt

First, make sure you “Like” the (newspaper name)’s page. Then next to the “Like” button, you’ll see the word “Following.” Roll your cursor over it and then choose “See First” and “On (Events, Suggested Live Videos). If you want to control how you’re notified when the (newspaper name) posts something new, click the small pencil icon next to the word “Notification” and make your choices. That’s it! You’re done.

Are you reading this on your phone or tablet? Click here to go to the Bradenton Herald’s Facebook page. Right under the photo at the top, find the word “Follow” or “Following.”

If you see the word “Following,” click on it and then click “See First.” You’re good to go!

If you see the word “Follow,” click it and then click “See First.” That’s all there is to it!

Thank you very much for reading the Bradenton Herald on Facebook.

    Facebook is making changes to show you more from friends and family, and less from publishers and brands. Here's how to keep up with the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

