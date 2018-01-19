Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

The Animal Recovery Mission released video of an undercover investigation conducted at Davie Dairy. The investigation uncovered the abuse of dairy cows by the farm located in Okeechobee, Florida. SOUTHEAST MILK'S RESPONSE TO ARM'S ALLEGATIONS: All four farms under investigation have since been placed on probationary status in the FARM program and have already begun implementing substantial corrective actions. It is our understanding that the video footage obtained by ARM on Davie Dairy, as with the other farms, was taken during the late summer or before. Though we did not learn of these allegations until recently, we have acted swiftly and decisively since that time, working with our member farms to take all corrective actions suggested by third-party auditors and have fully cooperated with national and local law enforcement. Specifically, the farms all worked to terminate and retrain employees, as appropriate, and have made changes to calf housing, reviewed protocols for euthanasia and the handling of sick or injured animals, and examined emergency preparedness measures. It is our hope that all footage has now been provided to the appropriate authorities so that, in the best interest of animals, steps can be taken to now address any and all issues discovered this summer.