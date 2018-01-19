Business

The problem that got 175,000 comforters recalled can take your breath away

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 19, 2018 09:31 AM

The threat of mold caused Bed, Bath & Beyond to recall about 175,000 comforters Thursday.

The exact problem with the Hudson comforters by UGG as described in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “Mold can be present, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.”

The garnet, navy, gray or oatmeal-colored comforters come in twin, full/queen and king size. They were sold at Bed, Bath & Beyond stores or through the chain’s website from August through October.

Bed, Bath & Beyond requests consumers immediately stop using the comforters and return them to to Bed, Bath & Beyond for refunds. Those with questions can call 1-800-462-3966.

