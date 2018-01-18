More Videos

    The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around.

Business

Amazon names 20 finalists in race for second headquarters. As for Bradenton-Sarasota ...

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

January 18, 2018 09:47 AM

The Bradenton-Sarasota area’s long-shot bid to land Amazon’s second headquarters turned out to be just that.

On Thursday, Amazon officials announced the 20 finalists from the 238 applicants, and none of the three from the two-county region made the cut.

Amazon’s HQ2, which company officials say will bring 50,000 high-paying jobs, could still land in Florida, though – Miami was among the 20 finalists.

Headquartered in Seattle, Amazon announced most of the finalists are along the East Coast or in the Midwest.

The list of finalists:

  • Atlanta
  • Austin, Texas
  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Indianapolis
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami
  • Montgomery County, Md.
  • Nashville, Tenn.
  • Newark, N.J.
  • New York
  • Northern Virginia, Va.
  • Philadelphia
  • Pittsburgh
  • Raleigh, N.C.
  • Toronto
  • Washington, D.C.

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

