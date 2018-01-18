Amazon names 20 finalists in race for second headquarters. As for Bradenton-Sarasota ...

The Bradenton-Sarasota area’s long-shot bid to land Amazon’s second headquarters turned out to be just that.
On Thursday, Amazon officials announced the 20 finalists from the 238 applicants, and none of the three from the two-county region made the cut.
Amazon’s HQ2, which company officials say will bring 50,000 high-paying jobs, could still land in Florida, though – Miami was among the 20 finalists.
Today we are announcing the communities that will proceed to the next step in the HQ2 process. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity https://t.co/x1bFYbk4Ui pic.twitter.com/J2x0HHzBTR— Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 18, 2018
Headquartered in Seattle, Amazon announced most of the finalists are along the East Coast or in the Midwest.
The list of finalists:
- Atlanta
- Austin, Texas
- Boston
- Chicago
- Columbus, Ohio
- Dallas
- Denver
- Indianapolis
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- Montgomery County, Md.
- Nashville, Tenn.
- Newark, N.J.
- New York
- Northern Virginia, Va.
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
- Raleigh, N.C.
- Toronto
- Washington, D.C.
