Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, center, and Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, right, shake hands in front of a Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo
Australia PM Turnbull in Japan for economic, security talks

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 11:37 PM

TOKYO

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull kicked off his one-day visit to Japan with an excursion to a Japanese military training camp with his Japanese counterpart Thursday, showcasing close ties amid missile and nuclear threat from North Korea.

Turnbull and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe viewed a PAC-3 missile interceptor at a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force camp in Funabashi city, just outside Tokyo. The two leaders also got inside a Bushmaster armored vehicle, which was developed in Australia and adopted by Japan's military in 2014.

Turnbull told reporters the visit was a reminder of the big threats in the region, "terrorism on the one hand, and, of course, the reckless regime in North Korea on the other." He added that his country and Japan work for open markets and free trade, which "is underpinned by security."

Japan and Australia have been deepening their defense cooperation as tensions rise over North Korea's nuclear and missile development and China's expansion in the Pacific.

The two countries are considering a visiting forces agreement to further expand their military cooperation.

Turnbull is scheduled to attend a special session of Japan's national security council and have talks and dinner with Abe before leaving Japan. Turnbull is also set to speak to business leaders.

