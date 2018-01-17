Contractors from North Carolina, at least seven trucks on one street, were worked to restore power to residents in West Bradenton in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Business

FPL drops plan to make you pay for Irma repair costs. You can thank Washington, D.C.

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 17, 2018 09:55 AM

Florida Power & Light announced Tuesday it is dropping a plan to increase rates to pay for costs associated with Hurricane Irma.

The plan is being scrapped, FPL says, because of the new tax bill signed by President Donald Trump. The tax cuts will offset the $1.3 billion in overtime pay, repair costs and other expenses the company incurred during the hurricane.

In the original proposal, the storm recovery fee was going to add about $4 a month on a typical bill beginning in March. Then, it was to increase to $5.50 a month in 2019. FPL officials said at the time the extra charge would last until the end of 2020.

    2017 has been one of the worst hurricane seasons in memory. Over 21,000 families in Manatee County registered for assistance with FEMA since September 29, and debris assessments total an estimated $23,000,000.

But on Tuesday, FPL said that not only is the fee being dropped, customers will also see rates decrease on their bills.

Starting on March 1, customers will save about $3.35 on a typical 1,000-kwh bill, making the company’s bill approximately 15 percent lower than the state average and about 29 percent lower than the national average, according to FPL.

Duke Energy Communications Manager Ann Varga says that if benefits are found from tax reform, the savings will be returned to the company’s customers.

“Our customers are protected,” Varga said, “and any benefits found to be available from tax reform would flow back to customers consistent with the provisions in our settlement agreement.”

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

