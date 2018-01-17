Inspectors say restaurant employees at these Manatee joints are not washing their hands often enough

Popular restaurants such as Tijuana Flats and First Watch were cited by inspectors for various infractions, but failure to properly wash hands was a common complaint in this week’s inspection report.
- An employee at Popi’s Place III, 10508 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto, failed to wash their hands or use gloves while preparing food, an inspector said. In a refrigerator, sausage links were found stored at 96 degrees. Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food and there was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside the ice machine. The employee handwash sinks had issues, as well. One of them was inaccessible because it was filled with items and another did not have access to hot water. Food was also prepared on-site and stored for more than 24 hours without proper date markings.
- An inspector at Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant & Pub, 760 Broadway, Longboat Key, observed an employee handle dirty dishes and then clean dishes without washing hands between. There was also an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in an ice bin. An upright cooler was storing sliced tomatoes and other plant foods at temperatures higher than 41 degrees and commercially processed foods were still being stored 24 hours after opening.
- An inspector said they educated an employee at Tijuana Flats, 5215 University Parkway #106, about washing hands after they observed them fail to wash hands before changing gloves to work with food. Black/green mold-like substances was also found in the ice machine and the sink handwash wasn’t accessible because it was blocked by a trash can.
- Longbeach Café, 6836 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key, was found to be storing dairy items at temperatures higher than 41 degrees. Raw animal food was stored above ready-to-eat food, inspectors said, and the raw foods were not properly separated from each other. A server also was observed handling dirty dishes and then food or drinks without washing their hands. Employee training for some employees had expired.
- At The Moc Bar and Grill, 9860 Buffalo Road, Palmetto, an inspector observed an employee preparing food with bare hands and noted that the menu did not contain a consumer advisory for raw or undercooked animal foods.
- At First Watch, 4324 53rd Ave. E., an inspector said an employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and an employee handled dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands. Food was being thawed in standing water and the restaurant was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and restaurants license.
- An employee at Poppo’s Taqueria, 4220 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, did not wash their hands before changing gloves, according to an inspector.
- Non-food-grade containers were used to store food at China Gourmet, 4278 53rd Ave. E. #3, Bradenton, according to an inspector. An employee was seen washing hands at a sink other than the approved one for handwashing, as well. An inspector said the handwash sink was inaccessible because of items stored in it. Raw food was also stored above ready-to-eat food and not separated properly. Potentially hazardous foods (eggs and chicken) had been left at room temperature to cool and employee training had expired for all employees.
- At Katie’s Café, 3130 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, an inspector discovered foods being held at the wrong temperatures. In a reach-in cooler, cheese and ham were stored at 49 degrees, higher than the mandatory 41 degrees and on a steam table, sausage gravy was held below the mandatory 135 degrees.
- Sushi Hana, 4274 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, was found to have cans of Raid marked for household use only under the prep table in the kitchen. An inspector said there was food stored even after it had been opened more than seven days ago. Hot water was also turned off at the handwashing sink for employees.
Comments