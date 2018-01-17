Business

Suffolk University receives $10 million gift from alumnus

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 07:07 AM

BOSTON

Suffolk University says a graduate has pledged a record $10 million to the school for a scholarship fund.

The gift, the largest single alumni donation in the university's history, will fund scholarships for students in need from Massachusetts. Suffolk will name a new classroom building after the donor, Leonard Samia.

Samia earned a bachelor's degree from Suffolk in 1969, and his two daughters are graduates. He is president and chief executive of The Samia Companies, a real estate company.

Samia says Suffolk has made an enormous difference in his life and he would not be where he is today without it.

Interim university president Marisa Kelly says the school is grateful for the generous gift.

