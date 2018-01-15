Business

Latest North Dakota crop report shows impact of drought

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 11:28 AM

FARGO, N.D.

Drought in 2017 impacted the production of most crops in North Dakota, though sugar beets and dry beans set record highs.

The Agriculture Department reports soybean production in the state down 4 percent from the previous year, corn down 13 percent and oil sunflowers down 41 percent.

Other crops with drops were canola, non-oil sunflowers, flaxseed, dry peas, lentils, safflowers and alfalfa hay.

Potato production in North Dakota increased 16 percent. Sugar beet production was up 3 percent to a record, and dry beans were up 39 percent to a record.

Separately, the Agriculture Department reports that North Dakota farmers seeded 90,000 acres of winter wheat last fall, up from 70,000 acres the previous year.

