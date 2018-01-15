New Mexico Legislature overhauls sexual harassment policy

New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Epanola, right, and Rep. Nick Salazar, D-Ohkay Owingeh, left, sign paperwork showing they attended a mandatory anti-harassment training session at the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. The training is part of an effort to make the Capitol work environment safer amid a nationwide debate over sexual misconduct. Morgan Lee AP Photo