Thousands attend vigil for California mudslide victims

More Videos 2:22 Bitcoin Believers Pause 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:33 If MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ makes you want to check out the scene, here are places to start 0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 1:39 Rep. Frederica Wilson on the situation with President Trump over call to soldier's family 0:08 Pembroke Pines police wrangle crime and snakes 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 0:48 Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:45 Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event 2:13 SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

10 images that define the deadly Montecito mudslides Recovery crews slowly made progress on Sunday, January 14, 2017, digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees in Montecito, the California community that was ravaged by deadly mudslides. Another body was found Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 20, Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper said. Recovery crews slowly made progress on Sunday, January 14, 2017, digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees in Montecito, the California community that was ravaged by deadly mudslides. Another body was found Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 20, Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper said.

Recovery crews slowly made progress on Sunday, January 14, 2017, digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees in Montecito, the California community that was ravaged by deadly mudslides. Another body was found Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 20, Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper said.