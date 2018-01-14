Focus on Manatee: MTC funding critical for manufacturing sector in our region

More Videos 2:22 Bitcoin Believers Pause 2:33 Senior students sells final hog at swine sale 0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 1:33 If MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ makes you want to check out the scene, here are places to start 0:09 Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 3:09 The Blue Notes quartet steals the show with classic performance 0:08 Pembroke Pines police wrangle crime and snakes 0:15 Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:41 Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process 0:44 Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Gov. Scott awards grant to expand Manatee Technical College programs Manatee Technical College was the first recipient of the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, receiving $200,000 to expand manufacturing and production technology programs during an appearance Wednesday by Gov. Rick Scott. Manatee Technical College was the first recipient of the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, receiving $200,000 to expand manufacturing and production technology programs during an appearance Wednesday by Gov. Rick Scott. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald

