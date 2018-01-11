Passengers wait for resumption of operation in a stranded train in Sanjo, Niigata prefecture, north of Tokyo early Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. A Japanese railway official says about 430 people were stuck on the train overnight because of heavy snow that blanketed much of the country’s Japan Sea coast.
Passengers wait for resumption of operation in a stranded train in Sanjo, Niigata prefecture, north of Tokyo early Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. A Japanese railway official says about 430 people were stuck on the train overnight because of heavy snow that blanketed much of the country’s Japan Sea coast. Kyodo News via AP Suo Takekuma
Passengers wait for resumption of operation in a stranded train in Sanjo, Niigata prefecture, north of Tokyo early Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. A Japanese railway official says about 430 people were stuck on the train overnight because of heavy snow that blanketed much of the country’s Japan Sea coast. Kyodo News via AP Suo Takekuma

Business

Heavy snow strands 430 people overnight on train in Japan

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 10:56 PM

TOKYO

About 430 people were stuck on a train overnight in Japan because of heavy snow that blanketed much of the country's Japan Sea coast, a railway official said Friday.

The train started moving again shortly before 10:30 a.m., about 15 hours after it had been forced to stop the previous evening, said Shinichi Seki, a spokesman for the Niigata branch of JR East railway company.

The four-car train departed Niigata city in heavy snow Thursday at 4:25 p.m., more than an hour behind schedule, Seki said. As the snow accumulated, the train's wheels couldn't turn anymore, and it stopped between stations about 7 p.m. at a railway crossing.

Officials decided it was too risky to evacuate all the passengers because of the deep snow and darkness, Seki said. The train had electricity and heat and toilets. Five passengers who said they did not feel well were taken off.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Some passengers were allowed to leave the train after sunrise with the help of railroad personnel, if family members had come to meet them.

Trains continued to be delayed or suspended on Friday. Seki apologized for the major trouble caused to travelers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

View More Video