Inspectors ding restaurants for roaches, mold, high temperatures

Inspectors discovered several Manatee County restaurants facing various citations, including dead roaches in the building, food stored at high temperatures and an employee sink without soap.
- Ten dead roaches were found in a cabinet near the hand washing sink at Connection Café, 1207 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Inspectors said the restaurant also didn’t date mark a container of cheesecake that had been open for more than 24 hours.
- Food was cold held at temperatures higher than 41 degrees at Hampton Inn & Suites, 309 10th St. W., Bradenton. Inspectors observed food stored at temperatures as high as 65 degree on the buffet line.
- At Panda Buffet, 3901 Manatee Ave., Bradenton, inspectors found an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside an ice bin and the soap dispenser at the handwash sink did not work. The menu also did not specify which items contained raw or undercooked animal foods.
- At Ace’s Lounge, 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton, inspectors said raw shelled eggs were stored directly over salad dressing and mayonnaise. The restaurant also held on to commercially smoked ham for longer than seven days. During a Jan. 3 visit, inspectors found a package that had been opened Dec. 27.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
