Inspectors ding restaurants for roaches, mold, high temperatures

More Videos 2:22 Bitcoin Believers Pause 1:43 Station 2 Innovation is so much more than business incubation 1:40 Pig races captivate fair audience 0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:41 Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process 0:19 Car fire blocks Desoto Bridge 0:15 Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:21 Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen 4:38 Larry Bustle named Manatee County Distinguished Citizen 4:54 Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy and Janelle O’Dea / The Bradenton Herald

Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy and Janelle O’Dea / The Bradenton Herald