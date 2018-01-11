Earth Fare in Lakewood Ranch announces opening date

A little more than a year after Earth Fare announced it would open a supermarket in Lakewood Ranch, an opening date has been set.
Company officials on Thursday announced the Bradenton-Sarasota region’s first Earth Fare, which will anchor The Green at Lakewood Ranch shopping center, is scheduled to open on Saturday, Jan. 27.
The shopping center is located on the northeast corner of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and State Road 70 East.
“At Earth Fare, we are passionate about helping our shoppers make the connection between clean foods and longer, healthier, happier lives,” Earth Fare president and CEO Frank Scorpiniti said in a news release. “Since 1975, we’ve been proudly helping shoppers make healthier food choices easy and enjoyable, and we take great pride in expanding our presence to the Lakewood Ranch community.”
Beyond groceries, the 23,500-square-foot store will feature Earth Fare’s Heirloom Organic Café and Juice Bar, which will feature coffee, smoothies and juices. Other organic choices will be found at the salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter and in meals-on-the-go packages.
The store will hold it grand opening at 7 a.m. on Jan. 27 and will include a gift card giveaway valued at up to $1,000 to the first 500 shoppers. The opening also will feature contests, giveaways, samples, product demonstrations and live music. Promotions, raffles, samples and entertainment will continue during the store’s first week.
Earth Fare will be the first non-Publix supermarket at Lakewood Ranch. Its nearest Publix competitor is located across the street at the Lakewood Walk shopping center.
Founded in 1975 in Asheville, N.C., Earth Fare opened its first Florida market in 2010 in Tallahassee and has since added six other stores, including locations in Oldsmar and Seminole in Pinellas County.
Earth Fare will be the latest boutique-style grocery chain to join the Manatee-Sarasota market, following Trader Joe’s, Fresh Market and Whole Foods.
