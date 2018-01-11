More Videos

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Pause
A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

TreeUmph! Adventure Course expanding to Brooksville 2:32

TreeUmph! Adventure Course expanding to Brooksville

The Farm House brings homemade home decor, donuts to Bradenton 1:42

The Farm House brings homemade home decor, donuts to Bradenton

Preparations underway for the Manatee County Fair 0:51

Preparations underway for the Manatee County Fair

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Watch this man slip and slide on the ice 0:36

Watch this man slip and slide on the ice

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise 1:58

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

  • Hank Fishkind predicts strong economy into 2019, but warns of trouble

    Economic forecast presented to Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation breakfast at Manatee Technical College.

Economic forecast presented to Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation breakfast at Manatee Technical College. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald
Economic forecast presented to Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation breakfast at Manatee Technical College. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald

Business

Fishkind forecast: Strong economy into 2019, but watch out for 2020

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

January 11, 2018 11:42 AM

Manatee

The national, state and local economies will perform strongly into early 2019, but watch out for 2020, when a recession and interest rates hitting 8 percent could hit, economist Hank Fishkind said Thursday.

Fishkind made his remarks to a crowd of 400 who gathered for a breakfast meeting of the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation held at Manatee Technical College.

“Tax cuts and the Job Act will have a significant impact,” Fishkind said, adding that they could overstimulate the economy and help intensify the next recession when it arrives.

Tax cuts will make a difference in consumer spending, but will also add $1 trillion to the national deficit during the next decade, he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The stimulus is “ill-timed,” coming at a time when the national economy is already at full employment, Fishkind said.

The economy will grow at 3 to 3.5 percent in 2018, and will cause pressure on wages and prices, he said.

1 primary
Hank Fishkind foresees strong economic performance nationally and locally into 2019, but cautions there could be a recession and interest rates hitting 8 percent in 2020. He made his remarks to 400 during a Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation breakfast meeting on Thursday at Manatee Technical College.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Fishkind’s wide-ranging predictions also touched on the Trump presidency, climate change, immigration, technology, and the Puerto Rican exodus to the Florida caused by hurricane devastation in 2017.

Trump will not junk the North American Free Trade Agreement or the Iranian nuclear deal, and will be unable to build the wall between the United States and Mexico, Fishkind predicted.

Tax cuts and the Job Act will have a significant impact.

Economist Hank Fishkind

Some other thoughts from Fishkind:

  • Climate change is already having an impact in Florida. Flooding in Miami and Miami Beach is a growing problem. Streets can be raised above the flood level, but what about all the homes?
  • The United States needs immigration because it cannot fill all of its job needs with the country’s current birthrate. Puerto Rico most likely will contribute 500,000 new residents to Florida as a result of hurricanes there.
  • Artificial intelligence and self-driving vehicles will have a major impact on the trucking industry, which employs 200,000.

Fishkind also took aim at Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s budget, which he said doesn’t meet the state’s needs and shows no per capita growth.

But the economist had words of praise for Manatee County and the work it has done to diversify its economy beyond tourism and agriculture.

Sharon Hillstrom, president and chief executive officer of the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp., said the EDC since 2009 has assisted in 70 business relocations and expansions to create 4,546 new, higher paying jobs. More are in the pipeline, she said.

2 secondary
A crowd of 400 came for breakfast and economist Hank Fishkind’s 2018 forecast Thursday at a Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation breakfast meeting at Manatee Technical College.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

After the meeting. several attendees said they took note of Fishkind’s predictions and cautions.

“These next couple of years will be productive, but we need to pay attention as the interest rates rise,” Ron Allen of NDC Construction said.

Jonathan Fleece, managing partner of Blalock Walters, P.A., said everyone needs to be cautious and thoughtful moving forward into 2018.

A recent report that credit card debt had hit a record is concerning, Fleece said.

“So much of the economy is driven by consumer spending and confidence,” Fleece said.

Dom DiMaio, regional CEO of Synovus Bank, said 2018 and early 2019 will be a good economic time, “Then we’ll see how the interest rates affect the economy.”

James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Pause
A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

TreeUmph! Adventure Course expanding to Brooksville 2:32

TreeUmph! Adventure Course expanding to Brooksville

The Farm House brings homemade home decor, donuts to Bradenton 1:42

The Farm House brings homemade home decor, donuts to Bradenton

Preparations underway for the Manatee County Fair 0:51

Preparations underway for the Manatee County Fair

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Watch this man slip and slide on the ice 0:36

Watch this man slip and slide on the ice

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise 1:58

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video