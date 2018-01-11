Business

French court to rule on firings based on too-long beards

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:38 AM

PARIS

Four former Muslim employees of a French airport security company, who were fired shortly after the 2015 Paris attacks because their beards were deemed too long, are suing their ex-employer.

They are claiming that they were victims of discrimination based on religion and physical appearance.

A labor court just outside Paris is expected to rule Thursday on whether the security guards were unfairly fired for refusing orders to trim their beards amid terrorism fears.

The four men are asking the court to order security firm Securitas to pay them 53,000 euros ($62,000) in damages each for unfair dismissals and discrimination.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Securitas has denied any discrimination and said it's "perfectly legitimate" to require its agents to wear a "short, trimmed and neat beard" because of the security missions they perform.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

View More Video